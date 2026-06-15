Super Subbu OTT Release: Sundeep Kishan-Mithila Palkar's Comedy Web Series To Stream On Netflix On...

Sundeep Kishan and Mithila Palkar are gearing up for the release of their web series Super Subbu. The series marks Mithila's second Telugu project. Dubbed as a comedy show, the makers have finally announced the release date and OTT platform.

When and where to watch Super Subbu?

Helmed by Mallik Ram, the show will stream on OTT giant Netflix on July 2. The makers unveiled the announcement teaser and captioned it as "How will it be if a person who does not know chemistry teaches chemistry to a town? Watch Super Subbu, out 2 July." The show will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Super Subbu serves as the first Telugu web series to stream on Netflix. Apart from Sundeep and Mithila, the show also features Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Maanasa Choudhary and Sampoornesh Babu.

All about Super Subbu

The show is about an unlucky and unmarried young man, Subbu aka Subramanyam Chillukuri Rao, who takes up a job to teach sex education in a remote village in Maakipur. With no prior experience, a lesson plan, and a strong desire to educate the villagers, he soon finds himself navigating a whirlwind of curiosity, chaos, and discussions that often extend beyond four walls. For Subbu, this short-term assignment becomes a life-changing experience!

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The director opened up about the story and said, "With Super Subbu, we wanted to tell a story that is fun and full of heart while also making conversations around topics like sex education feel less taboo. Humour became the best way to do that because laughter instantly breaks the discomfort. At the centre of all the chaos is a very innocent and relatable character, Subbu, trying to find his place in the world."

He further shared that the series also explores family dynamics, generational gaps, and relationships.

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