The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Bombay High Court Stays Release Of Docu-Series

Acting on a plea made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Bombay High Court has decided to put a stay on the release of the Netflix docu-series Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth. The stay comes after the High Court has decided to hear the case application on February 29. The CBI has agreed with the court’s decision.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story will not be released on its premiere date

The docu-series, titled The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth delves into the disappearance of 25-year-old Sheena Bora. The docu-series was scheduled to premiere on Netflix on February 23. However, the stay has now deferred the release until further notice.

Bombay High Court suggests Netflix to show CBI the series before their application for stay on the release of the docuseries on Indrani Mukerjea accused in th Sheena Bora murder is heard.

CBI agrees.

The application will be heard on February 29.

As per official court documents accessed by Bar & Bench, “Bombay High Court suggests Netflix show CBI the series before their application for a stay on the release of the docuseries on Indrani Mukerjea accused in the Sheena Bora murder is heard. CBI agrees. The application will be heard on February 29. Netflix states it will not air the series till then.“

Why did CBI object to the release of the Indrani Mukerjea series?

In its application filed through public prosecutor CJ Nandode, the CBI asked the court “to issue direction to accused and other concerned for staying/stopping the featuring of the accused persons and the persons connected with the case in the documentary by Netflix and its broadcasting on any platform till the conclusion of the ongoing trial”. CBI Special Judge SP Naik-Nimbalkar issued notices to Netflix Entertainment Services India and others for their response to the application. The hearing on the application was fixed for February 20.

What is the Sheena Bora murder case?

Sheena Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then-driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. Bora was Indrani’s daughter from a previous relationship. Her burnt body was found in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district. Bora’s murder came to light in 2015 after driver Shyamvar Rai revealed the incident following his arrest in another case. Indrani was held in August 2015 and received bail in May 2022. Rai, Khanna and Peter Mukerjea are also out on bail in the case.

