Ram Charan Fans Pit Him As Better Rama Against Ranbir Kapoor After Ramayana Teaser Reveal, Check Out Reactions

Ramayana first glimpse reveal has raised the anticipation for Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi starrer. Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame is directing the two-part series, set to hit the big screens on Diwali 2026 and 2027 respectively. The teaser of Ramayana has received highly positive reviews, with the blink and miss appearances of Ranbir as Rama and Yash as Ravana becoming the biggest highlights.

On social media, a fan war seems to have erupted with Ram Charan fans pitting him as a better Rama against Ranbir Kapoor. In SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, the Tollywood star had a brief but high-impact appearance as Rama and the look was a total hit among the fans. After the Ramayana teaser launch, photos and videos of Ram Charan as Rama quickly flooded social media, presumably fans and PR handles taking charge. However, Ranbir's supporters were in no way ready to participate this comparison.

Ranbir's appearance as Rama in the Ramayana teaser was enough to stoke frenzy. Given his acting range, displayed effortlessly in movies like Rockstar, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Wake Up Sid, Animal and more, there is no doubt over whether if there is any actor in Bollywood to take on the part of Lord Ram in an adaptation of Ramayan, it is him. But Ram Charan fans feel he is a better pick for the role. As promotional material for Ramayana Part 1 are revealed in the coming months, it will be easier to predict if he suits the role or not. For now, Ranbir as Rama seems to fit the bill.

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari | Image: X