Web Series Releasing In April 2025: Pulse, Touch Me Not, Karma, Weak Hero, Ransom Canyon And More To Binge-watch

April is around the corner, and streaming giants such as Netflix, SonyLIV, JioHotstar and Prime Video are set to release a fresh web series. From Pulse and Weak Hero to Ransom Canyon, check out the complete list of web shows.

Pulse

A group of ER residents navigate medical crises and personal drama amid a divisive allegation at their Miami hospital. The medical drama will stream on April 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

Touch Me Not

Starring Prithviraj, Navdeep and Pramodini, the series follows a young man with a supernatural power of touch forms a team to crack complicated cases. What they do not know is that a mysterious killer is stalking them. It will stream on April 4.

Where to watch: JioHostar

Karma

A fateful accident intertwines six lives in a thrilling tale of karma and crime, where each must face their own dark truths and connections. The thriller show stars Park Hae-soo, Shin Min-a and Lee Hee-jun in the lead. It will stream on April 4.

Where to watch: Netflix

Black Mirror S7

Twisted tales run wild in this mind-bending anthology series that reveals humanity's worst traits, greatest innovations and more. Starring Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi and Asim Chaudhry, the series will stream on April 10.

Where to watch: April 10

Weak Hero

Featuring Park Ji-hoon, Choi Hyun-wook and Hong Kyung, the series follows with the aid of unexpected friends, a gifted but introverted student confronts bullies and violent foes — unaware of how dangerous his world will become. It will stream on April 14.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Last of Us S2

Joel and Ellie, survivors of a ravaged America, face a new threat in Kansas City. Kathleen, a ruthless rebel leader, unleashes a deadly manhunt targeting them. The series will release on April 14.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Ransom Canyon

Passions run deep in a small Texas town, as three ranching dynasties fight for their land, their legacies and the people they love. Starring Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly and Eoin Macken, the series will release on April 17.

Where to watch: Netflix

Carlos Alcaraz My Way

This documentary series follows Carlos Alcaraz as he balances the pressures of a phenomenal tennis career with a 20-year-old's desire to let loose. It will stream on April 23.