OTT Movies Releasing In April 2025: Jewel Thief, Test, Havoc, G20 And More To Binge-watch

April is just around the corner, and streaming giants such as Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar are all set to add fresh movies. From Test, starring Nayanthara, R Madhavan and Siddharth, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Jewel Thief to Tom Hardy's Havoc, the list will pique your interest. Check out the complete list below:

Test

Starring Nayanthara, R Madhavan and Siddharth, the film follows the worlds of three ordinary people who converge during a historic cricket match, ultimately forcing them to make life-altering decisions. The Tamil drama will release on April 4.

Where to watch: Netflix

G20

Terrorists take over the G20 summit with President Sutton, bringing her governing and military experience to defend her family, company, and the world. Starring Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson and Ramón Rodríguez, the movie will premiere on April 10.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Aku Jati Aku Asperger

Jati is a teenager with Asperger's syndrome. He struggles to find his identity amidst various social challenges. Starring Fikra Fadilla, Rinapta Swasti Simson and Jonathan Sjöberg, the movie will release on April 14.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Bullet Train Explosion

When panic erupts on a Tokyo-bound bullet train that will explode if it slows below 100 kph, authorities race against time to save everyone on board. Starring Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, Kanata Hosoda and Non, the movie will premiere on April 23.

Where to watch: Netflix



Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta, the movie follows ingenious con artist Rehan, who devises a diamond heist while trying to outsmart Rajan, his sadistic adversary. Produced by Siddharth Anand, the movie will premiere on April 25.

Where to watch: Netflix

Havoc

When a drug heist swerves lethally out of control, a jaded cop fights his way through a corrupt city's criminal underworld to save a politician's son. Starring Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant and Forest Whitaker, the movie will premiere on April 25.