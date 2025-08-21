Weekend Binge-watch List: Bigg Boss 19, Aema, Shodha, Peacemaker 2, Invasion 3 And More Web Shows On Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, JioHotstar and ZEE5, among others. From Peacemaker Season 2 and Aema to Bigg Boss 19, the list includes web shows from various genres.

Peacemaker Season 2

Peacemaker's freedom after Bloodsport is short-lived. A new mission awaits, and the price of his liberty is high. Starring John Cena, the series will release on August 22.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Aema

In 1980s Korea, a movie star and a starlet defy male-dominated industry rules and backstage corruption while filming the provocative "Madame Aema." Starring Lee Hanee, Bang Hyo-rin, and Jin Sun-kyu, the limited series will stream on August 22.

Where to watch: August 22

Invasion season 3

Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity's existence. Events unfold in real time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unravelling around them. The third season will stream on August 22.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Shodha

After a fatal accident, Rohith files a missing persons report for his wife, who has mysteriously disappeared. The case takes a turn when the police find his wife, but he claims she is an imposter! The series will stream on August 22.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

After time-travelling to the Joseon era, a talented chef meets a tyrant king. Her modern dishes captivate his palate, but royal challenges await her. The romantic drama is slated to stream on August 23.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bigg Boss Season 19

Salman Khan is returning for the sixteenth time to host the reality-based show. Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Gaurav Khanna and Shafaq Naaz are rumoured to enter the house as participants. The show will go on air on August 24.