Weekend Binge-watch List: Bridgerton 4 Part 2, Sangamarmar, The Gray House, Thadayam And More Web Series To Watch On Netflix, ZEE5, Apple TV

Wednesday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing on OTT this weekend. Among all, Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2, which will mark the end of the season, is creating a heavy buzz on the internet. In India, fans are waiting for the series with bated breath. The list also includes Sangamarmar, The Gray House, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 and Thadayam.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2

Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek's (Yerin Ha) love story with twists will continue in the second part. Will they be able to come together? Watch the second and the final part of the season on February 26.

Where to watch: Netflix

Sangamarmar

Starring Sheen Savita Dass and Sourabh Raaj Jain, the series is a romantic family drama that explores themes of love, responsibility and sacrifice across a 25-year timeline. The show will release on February 26.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Gray House

It is an upcoming American historical drama, starring Mary-Louise Parker, Amethyst Davis, Daisy Head and Ben Vereen. Based on a true story, the series is about the secret work by Union spies during the American Civil War. It will begin streaming all 8 episodes on February 26.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2

Based on Godzilla by Toho Co., Ltd, it is the second television series in the Monsterverse franchise. Featuring Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons and Ren Watabe, the series follows members of the Monarch organisation as they encounter Godzilla and other monsters called Titans, across a half-century. The second season will stream on February 27.

Where to watch: Apple TV

Secret Stories: Roslin

It is a Malayalam-language psychological thriller TV series helmed by Sumesh Nandakumar. The plot follows a young girl who begins to experience nightmares and disturbing visions. The series stars Meena, Sanjana Dipu and Vineeth in the lead. The series will stream on February 27.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Thadayam

Starring Samuthirakani and Sshivada in the lead, the series is set in 1999. It follows a series of brutal murders that rock Tamil Nadu's borders. SI Adhiyaman is on a mission to uncover a chilling pattern among the victims' possessions. It will stream on February 27.

Where to watch: ZEE5

AndhaPyaar 2.0

One woman, 4 men, zero visual bias. The show features 5 comedians, including Harsh Gujral, Gurleen Pannu, Shreya Priyam and Gaurav Kapoor. It will stream on February 27.