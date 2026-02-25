Only Murders in the Building Actor Martin Short's Daughter Katherine Short Commits Suicide At 42: Report

Comedy actor Martin Short's eldest daughter, Katherine Hartley Short, has died at the age of 42. The family's representative confirmed the tragic news to local media publications. Initial reports suggest that the 42-year-old lost her life due to a self-inflicted gunshot.

Following the reports of Katherine's passing, the actor's rep told People magazine, “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time." The statement further mentioned, "Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Martin Short with his daughter Katheine Short | Image: X

According to media reports, the authorities received a distress call from a Hollywood Hills resident at around 6:41 pm on Tuesday, February 23 (local time). As per Page Six, a male dispatcher from the Los Angeles Fire Department received the 911 call and confirmed that the wounds on Katherine seem to be “self-inflicted". A spokesperson of the fire department informed the publication, “death was reported of a female."



Martin Short's tragedy-filled life

Martin Short is best known for his comedic performances in Hollywood, especially in the series Only Murders in the Building. While the actor has earned a comical persona on screen, his personal life has been filled with profound losses. He was just 12 when he lost his older brother in a car accident. This was followed by his mother's death due to cancer, two years after which his father also passed away. Talking about the tragedies at the time, the actor told People, “It sounds like a tragic family, but it really isn’t. My mother had cancer, and she had been ill and then in remission since I was 13. She was a remarkable person; both my parents were. So I never looked at it as if it was a tragedy that I didn’t have them my whole life. You learn some sense of priorities. Our whole family took the attitude that if you have wonderful moments, don’t second-guess them; just enjoy them.”

Martin Short with his wife Nancy Dolman with their children | Image: X

Short's wife, Nancy Dolman, also passed away in 2010 at 58 after battling cancer. The actor was married for 30 years and adopted three children, Katherine, Henry and Oliver. Martin Short had noted that his wife's death was particularly difficult for his children.

