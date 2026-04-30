Weekend Binge-Watch List: Glory, Undekhi The Final Battle, Man On Fire And More Web Series To Watch On Netflix, SonyLIV, Prime Video

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing on OTT this weekend. From Glory, Undekhi The Final Battle and Man On Fire to Batchmates, the list includes shows from various genres and languages.

Man On Fire

The series follows a former mercenary named John Creasy, who is on a quest to get revenge for the loss of his only companion. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Billy Blanco Jr., and Alex Ozerov-Meyer, the series will stream today, April 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

Batchmates

Batchmates is a Telugu-language drama series set to stream from April 30. Directed by Sriharsha Setty, it follows four freshman engineering students navigating the challenging and humorous realities of college life. The youth drama stars Bindu Madhavi, Sai Sriraam Vemparaala, Sindhu Reddy, Geeravani Reddy and others.

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Where to watch: JioHotstar

Glory

Divyenndu and Pulkit Samrat star in the boxing drama series Glory, set in a small town in India. It follows the story of two brothers and how an incident changes their lives and sporting careers. The show streams from May 1.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Undekhi The Final Battle

Long-running crime drama series based in the world of drugs, politics and influence is all set to debut new episodes from May 1. As the show inches towards its finale, the stakes get higher. Season 4 premieres on May 1.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2

Directed by and starring Ambrish Verma, the series continues the journeys of two protagonists—Prashant in the film industry and Jimmy in real estate/politics—as they battle high-stakes conflicts and personal challenges. Starring Paramvir Singh Cheema, Vijayant Kohli, Abhishek Chauhan and Nidhi Shah, the series will stream on May 1.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Widow’s Bay

Created by Katie Dippold, the comedy horror series stars Matthew Rhys. The story follows a sceptical mayor of a New England town who refuses to bow to the superstitions of the residents.