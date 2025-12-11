Updated 11 December 2025 at 09:56 IST
Hrithik Roshan Faces Massive Backlash For 'Disagreeing With The Politics' of Dhurandhar, Questioning Filmmaker's Responsibility
Hrithik Roshan took to his social media account to praise Ranveer Singh's headliner movie Dhurandhar. However, his review of the film did not sit well with social media users.
Hrithik Roshan is one of the select Bollywood stars who is known for his candid and earnest handling of social media. The actor often interacts with fans and reviews movies from his official Instagram account. Most recently, he shared his views on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. The Krrish actor shared a poster of Dhurandhar and wrote in the caption, “I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them, shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema."
However, continuing the note, Hrithik Roshan mentioned disagreeing with the ‘politics’ of the film and spoke about the responsibility of filmmakers. His note read, “I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing.” This did not sit well with social media, who took to the comments section of his recent Instagram post to lecture him on his choice of films, especially YRF's War.
Social media users, including some of the actor's fans, took to the comment section demanding Hrithik to explain his stand better. They questioned him about which part of the politics shown in Dhurandhar did he ‘disagreed’ with. Netizens also argued that YRF's spyverse movies like War and War 2 glamorise the lives and actions of Indian spies while remaining detached from reality. A comment on Hrithik's latest Instagram post now reads, “Since when exposing Pakistan’s terrorism becomes ‘politics’ or are you trying to say what Pakistan has done with India is not an act of terrorism!!?”
Another netizen commented, "You disagree with the politics? The film showed terrorism exactly as it is. If that bothers you, maybe the problem isn’t the film’s politics but your interpretation."
Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account again today to post another appreciation post for Dhurandhar after receiving massive backlash for his earlier post. In the new story, the actor heaped praises on Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan and Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 11 December 2025 at 09:56 IST