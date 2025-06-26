Weekend Binge-watch List: Mistry, Squid Game 3, Viraatapalem PC Meena Reporting, Bibhishon And More Web Series

Updated 26 June 2025 at 19:03 IST
Thursday is here, and so is the list of web series releasing this weekend on OTT platforms, including Apple TV+, JioHotstar, Netflix and ZEE5. From Ram Kapoor and Mona Singh's Mistry, and Squid Game Season 3 to Bibhishon, the list includes web series from various genres.
Carmy, a young fine-dining chef, fights to transform a sandwich shop alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew. The series will stream on June 26.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Starring Ram Kapoor and Mona Singh, the series is about an ex-cop, Armaan Mistry, who brilliantly cracks the hardest cases but struggles with severe OCD. It will stream on June 27.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal — Squid Game Season 3 picks up in the aftermath of Season 2’s bloody cliffhanger. Although Gi-hun is at his lowest point yet, the Squid Game stops for no one. Starring Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun and Wi Ha-jun, the third and final season launches on June 27.
Where to watch: Netflix
When an arson investigator begrudgingly teams up with a police detective, their race to stop two arsonists ignites a twisted game of secrets and suspicions. Featuring Taron Egerton, Jurnee Smollett and John Leguizamo, it will stream on June 27.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
In the 90s, in a remote village named Viratapalem, several young brides died a mysterious death immediately after getting married, which led people to believe that the village is cursed. Starring Abhignya Vuthaluru, Charan Lakkaraju and Ramaraju.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Chaos erupts in the silent town of Balagarh when SI Bidhan and the team find a dismembered corpse with a missing head. The investigation shocks Bidhan when he realises the culprit is a close aide.
Where to watch: ZEE5
