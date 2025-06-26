Republic World
Updated 26 June 2025 at 19:03 IST

Weekend Binge-watch List: Mistry, Squid Game 3, Viraatapalem PC Meena Reporting, Bibhishon And More Web Series

From Ram Kapoor's Mistry and Bibhishon to Squid Game Season 3, check out the complete list of web series releasing this weekend on OTT platforms.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Follow: Google News Icon
Weekend Binge Watch List
Weekend Binge Watch List | Image: Instagram

Thursday is here, and so is the list of web series releasing this weekend on OTT platforms, including Apple TV+, JioHotstar, Netflix and ZEE5. From Ram Kapoor and Mona Singh's Mistry, and Squid Game Season 3 to Bibhishon, the list includes web series from various genres.

The Bear Season 4

Carmy, a young fine-dining chef, fights to transform a sandwich shop alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew. The series will stream on June 26.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Mistry

Starring Ram Kapoor and Mona Singh, the series is about an ex-cop, Armaan Mistry, who brilliantly cracks the hardest cases but struggles with severe OCD. It will stream on June 27.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Squid Game Season 3

A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal — Squid Game Season 3 picks up in the aftermath of Season 2’s bloody cliffhanger. Although Gi-hun is at his lowest point yet, the Squid Game stops for no one. Starring Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun and Wi Ha-jun, the third and final season launches on June 27.

Where to watch: Netflix

Smoke

When an arson investigator begrudgingly teams up with a police detective, their race to stop two arsonists ignites a twisted game of secrets and suspicions. Featuring Taron Egerton, Jurnee Smollett and John Leguizamo, it will stream on June 27.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting

In the 90s, in a remote village named Viratapalem, several young brides died a mysterious death immediately after getting married, which led people to believe that the village is cursed. Starring Abhignya Vuthaluru, Charan Lakkaraju and Ramaraju.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Bibhishon

Chaos erupts in the silent town of Balagarh when SI Bidhan and the team find a dismembered corpse with a missing head. The investigation shocks Bidhan when he realises the culprit is a close aide.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Published 26 June 2025 at 19:03 IST