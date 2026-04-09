Weekend Binge-Watch List: Perfect Crown, Euphoria 3, Big Mistakes, Turn Of The Tide 3, And More Web Series To Stream On JioHotstar, Netflix, ZEE5, Apple TV

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing on OTT. From Euphoria Season 3 and Big Mistakes to Perfect Crown, the list includes shows from various genres and languages. So if you have no plans for the weekend, then go through the list and binge-watch from the comfort of your home.

Big Mistakes

Big Mistakes promises a wild, dysfunctional, and hilarious ride as it follows two completely incapable siblings who get blackmailed into entering the world of organised crime, where they create chaos. It will stream on April 9.

Where to watch: Netflix

Hacks Season 5

Dark comedy series stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in lead roles. The plot follows Deborah Vance, a stand-up comedian, and her writer, Ava Daniels, navigating the evolving dynamics of their professional partnership and personal lives. The final season will stream on April 9.

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Where to watch: HioHotstar

Perfect Crown

After When Life Gives You Tangerines, K-pop star IU (also known as Lee Ji-eun) joins forces with Byeon Woo-seok in Perfect Crown, a story that reimagines modern-day South Korea as a constitutional monarchy. It will stream on April 10.

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Where To Watch: Disney+

Malcolm in the Middle - Life’s Still Unfair

Created by Linwood Boomer, the sitcom is a revival of Malcolm in the Middle (2000–2006). The miniseries shows Malcolm living happily with his daughter, Leah, and girlfriend, Tristan. What will happen when his parents demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party? The show will stream on April 10.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Turn of the Tide Season 3

The final season continues the story of Eduardo and his friends as they navigate the consequences of their actions in the Azores. Three years after being in prison, Eduardo returns to find the fishing industry threatened, prompting the group to launch "Night Justice". The show will stream on April 10.

Where to watch: Netflix

Euphoria Season 3

Euphoria is set to return after 4 years with the third season. Based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name, the show stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Chloe Cherry, Toby Wallace and Hunter Schafer. The show will release on April 12.