Weekend Binge-Watch List This Mother's Day: Lukkhe, Thank You Next 3, My Royal Nemesis And More Web Series On Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on digital platforms, including Apple TV+, Hotstar, Netflix and Prime Video. This weekend we celebrate Mother's Day, which falls on May 9. So if you are planning for a cosy, relaxing session at home for your mother, then do include a weekend binge-watch list to keep your mother entertained. From Lukkhe and Thank You, Next Season 3 to My Royal Nemesis, the list includes shows from various genres and languages.

Legends

It is a British crime thriller web series starring Steve Coogan and Tom Burke. The limited series is based on a true story from the early 1990s about ordinary customs officers who go undercover to infiltrate dangerous drug gangs. It will stream on May 7.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek

The second season of The Chestnut Man is based on the book of the same name by Soren Sveistrup. The series stars Danica Curcic and Mikkel Boe Følsgaard as Naia Thulin and Mark Hess, who investigate the dismemberment and murders. The upcoming season will start streaming from today, May 7.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Lukkhe

The web series serves as a high-octane action tale of revenge and redemption. Directed by Himank Gaur, the eight-episode series introduces rapper King, who goes by the name of MC Badnaam in his debut series. To achieve fame, the rapper decides to control the system with drugs by circulating them in the market. Raashii Khanna plays the role of a cop who decides to bust the drug racket of King by planting an undercover agent in his gang. The central theme of the series is expected to be based on the rivalry between rapper King and MC OG, played by Shivankit Parihar. The series also features Palak Tiwari, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kritika Bharadwaj, Yograj Singh, and Ayesha Raza Mishra in key roles. It will stream on May 8.

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Where to watch: Prime Video

Unconditional

It is an Israeli crime-thriller series following a mother, Orna, trying to free her 23-year-old daughter, Gali, who is arrested for drug smuggling during a vacation in Moscow. The series will stream on May 8.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Thank You, Next Season 3

The third season will focus on Leyla, who is trying to leave the past behind and to live life on her own terms. However, she encounters an unexpected closeness with her neighbour. The series will stream on May 8.

Where to watch: Netflix

My Royal Nemesis

It is an upcoming South Korean romantic comedy fantasy series starring Lim Ji-yeon, Heo Nam-jun and Jang Seung-jo. It tells the story of a legendary Joseon villainess whose soul transmigrates into the body of an actress, then begins a love-hate relationship with a ruthless modern tycoon. The series will stream on May 8.

Where to watch: Netflix

M.I.A.

The series follows a woman who must use her wits to survive when her family's drug-running business is threatened. The series will stream on May 8.