Weekend Binge-Watch List: XO Kitty 3, Maamla Legal Hai 2, Bloodhounds 2, More Web Series Releasing On Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing on OTT this weekend. From XO, Kitty Season 3 and Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 to Bloodhounds Season 2, the list includes titles from various genres and languages.

XO, Kitty Season 3

Lana Condor is set to reprise her role as Lara Jean Song Covey in the third season to offer sisterly guidance to her younger sister Anna Cathcart, fondly known as Kitty. Will Kitty be able to confess her feelings to Min Ho? Well, we will have to watch the show, which will be streaming on April 2.

Where to watch: Netflix

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2

Continuing the quirky and funny stories of the lawyers of the Padpadganj district court, the second season will be full of satire and legal turmoil. Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal and Anant Joshi will be reprising their roles alongside new cast member Kusha Kapila. The series will stream on April 3.

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Where to watch: April 3

Maa Ka Sum

Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja-starrer revolves around Agastya, a 19-year-old math prodigy for whom "Maths ho ya pyaar... ek hi equation hain." He sets "Project Mom" into motion - a mission to find the perfect partner for his single mother, Vinita (Mona Singh). What follows is a quirky, fast-paced ride where logic meets emotion, and carefully planned equations begin to unravel. The series will stream on April 3.

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Where to watch: Prime Video

Bloodhounds Season 2

The Korean boxing revenge saga came out swinging in 2023 and received rave reviews. The second season, starring Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi, who return as Gun-woo and Woo-jin, two of the deadliest bare-knuckle prizefighters, will stream from April 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

High Tides (Knokke Off) Season 3

The Belgian drama returns April 3 for its third and final chapter. The drama follows the lives of the wealthy residents of Knokke, a seaside town in the north-east of Belgium, and the ups and downs they face. New episodes will stream from April 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2

Andrew Cooper (John Hamm) doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk. There will be ten episodes in season 2 and they will premiere on April 3. Season 3, meanwhile, has been greenlit by the makers.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Nippon Sangoku: Season 1

It is an animated web series set in a Japanese society. The plot revolves around a revolution sparked by nuclear war, natural disaster, and misrule, which leads to the collapse of Japanese society. The country splits into three nations vying for hegemony, and the Sangoku era begins. Aoteru Misumi, a former agricultural officer, vows to reunify Japan. He rises through the ranks with only his knowledge and eloquence. Witness the legend of the man later hailed as a genius strategist. The web series will release on April 5.