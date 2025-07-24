Weekend Binge-watch OTT List: The Sandman S2 Part 2, Mandala Murders, Rangeen, Trigger And More Web Series

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series set to stream on OTT giants, such as Netflix, Prime Video and ZEE5, this weekend. From The Sandman S2 Part 2 and Mandala Murders, to Rangeen, the list includes shows from all genres.

The Sandman S2 Part 2

It is the second and final season of the drama series starring Tom Sturridge. Season 2 continues from where the first season concluded. After more than a century away from the Dreaming, Dream has been restoring and rebuilding his kingdom. As he transforms the palace, he vows to leave the past behind and look to the future. The past, of course, has other ideas. The series will release on July 24.

Where to watch: Netflix

Mandala Murders

When a series of ritualistic murders shakes a small town, a detective and an ex-cop must investigate a mystery with deep ties to their pasts. Starring Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Surveen Chawla, the series will stream on July 25.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Winning Try

After his career fell apart, a disgraced rugby star finds purpose coaching his old school's team — driving them and himself toward growth and redemption. Starring Yoon Kye-sang, Lim Se-mi and Kim Yo-han, the series will stream on July 25.

Where to watch: Netflix

Trigger

As illegal firearms flood into a gun-free South Korea, a resolute cop and a mysterious partner join forces to stop the chaos from sweeping the nation. Starring Kim Nam-gil, Kim Young-kwang and Park Hoon, the series will stream on July 25.

Where to watch: Netflix

Rangeen

After his wife's betrayal, a straight-laced husband dives into the world of paid intimacy as a twisted act of revenge. Clueless and out of his depth, he stumbles through misadventures that mix awkward hilarity with raw self-discovery. Starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajshri Deshpande and Taaruk Raina, the series will stream on July 25.