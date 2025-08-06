Wednesday S2 X Review: Jenna Ortega Starrer Is ‘Darker, Bolder, And More Twisted Than Season 1'

Wednesday Season 2 has premiered on Netflix today, August 6. Jenna Ortega returns as her iconic character of Wednesday Addams after 3 years, and fans are praising her strong performance along with the rest of the cast. Movie buffs who have already binge-watched part 1 (four episodes) say that the series takes on a darker tone while revealing fresh mysteries and secrets.

Wednesday Season 2: hit or flop?

Taking to their X accounts, the fans of the Netflix show share reactions right after watching the first four episodes of Wednesday Season 2.

One user wrote, “The second season of #Wednesday could have disappointed...After watching the first two episodes, it is clear it won't! It's fabulous!!!!!”

Another wrote, “After almost 3 years, #Mercoledì returns with a first part of S2 even darker and more macabre. Positive note: goodbye teenage turmoil, this Mercoledì is much more authentic now.”

Detailing about the story one wrote, “In a shocking twist, Christina Ricci’s character, Laurel Gates, returns in Wednesday Season 2, but her reunion with Tyler turns deadly, revealing a master-slave dynamic that culminates in her dramatic demise, leaving viewers gasping for more.”

One user wrote, “Wednesday season two is better than season one I can’t even lie.”

When is Wednesday season 2 part 2 releasing?