Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 6 August 2025 at 19:18 IST

Wednesday S2 X Review: Jenna Ortega Starrer Is ‘Darker, Bolder, And More Twisted Than Season 1'

Wednesday Season 2 marks the return of Jenna Ortega in her iconic character of Wednesday Addams after 3 years, and fans are praising her strong performance along with the rest of the cast.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Wednesday Season 2 X review
Wednesday Season 2 X review | Image: X

Wednesday Season 2 has premiered on Netflix today, August 6. Jenna Ortega returns as her iconic character of Wednesday Addams after 3 years, and fans are praising her strong performance along with the rest of the cast. Movie buffs who have already binge-watched part 1 (four episodes) say that the series takes on a darker tone while revealing fresh mysteries and secrets.

Wednesday Season 2: hit or flop?

Taking to their X accounts, the fans of the Netflix show share reactions right after watching the first four episodes of Wednesday Season 2.

One user wrote, “The second season of #Wednesday could have disappointed...After watching the first two episodes, it is clear it won't! It's fabulous!!!!!”

Another wrote, “After almost 3 years, #Mercoledì returns with a first part of S2 even darker and more macabre. Positive note: goodbye teenage turmoil, this Mercoledì is much more authentic now.”

Detailing about the story one wrote, “In a shocking twist, Christina Ricci’s character, Laurel Gates, returns in Wednesday Season 2, but her reunion with Tyler turns deadly, revealing a master-slave dynamic that culminates in her dramatic demise, leaving viewers gasping for more.”

One user wrote, “Wednesday season two is better than season one I can’t even lie.”

Also Read: War 2: Can Jr NTR Match Hrithik Roshan’s Moves In Dance Faceoff? Janaabe Aali Glimpse Raises Fans' Anticipation

When is Wednesday season 2 part 2 releasing?

Season 2 of Wednesday brings Ortega’s character back to Nevermore Academy. When asked how she feels about returning after a break, Wednesday Addams says, “like returning to the scene of a crime.” Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix, while Part 2 will release on September 3, 2025.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 6 August 2025 at 19:18 IST