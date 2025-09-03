Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 X Review: Jenna Ortega’s Gothic Drama 'Surpasses Expectations', Netizens Hail Lady Gaga Cameo

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 has finally dropped on Netflix today, September 3. Jenna Ortega returns as her iconic character of Wednesday Addams after 3 years, and fans are praising her strong performance along with the rest of the cast. As the first part(fourth episode) of this gothic comic series ended with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger last month, fans were waiting for this part, and it seems the time was all worth it.

Movie buffs who have already binge-watched part 2 say that these four episodes have ‘become a lot of fun, including the best episodes the show has given so far.’

Netizens loved it or are disappointed with Wednesday season 2 part 2?

The anticipation for Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 reached fever pitch since part 1 went out, and now fans are finally getting the answers they've been craving. After a nail-biting finale in the fourth episode, netizens are hopping on the newest episodes on Netflix and sharing their reviews on X(formerly Twitter).

One user wrote, “#WednesdaySeason2 Part 2 is a lot of fun, including one of the best episodes the show has given us so far.” Another wrote with excitement, “Wow this is brilliant lmao.”

Anothe wrote, “I have a feeling the sixth episode will be my favorite.Jenna and Emma are the best,and Enid and Wednesday will be hilarious”

Another groves, “THE WAY THEY DRESSED AGNES ON THAT CLIP IN AN EMERALD DRESS IS SO NETFLIX CODED FOR THEIR REDHEAD CHARACTERS, STARTING OFF OUR VERY GORGEOUS PENELOPE FEATHERINGTON AT LADY DANBURY'S BALL”

Another wrote, “"I never knew his true nature. Only that we were happy together." "You fell in love with a monster." “OH THIS SHIT GETS SERIOUS CAPRI FELL IN LOVE WITH A HYDE JUST LIKE WEDNESDAY FELL IN LOVE WITH TYLER I CANTFUCK #WednesdayS2 #Wednesday””

Another questions Lady Gaga’s appearance in show, “Lady Gaga appearance on Wednesday, season 2 part ll, is it necessary??? #WednesdaySeason2”

All about Wednesday Season 2

Season 2 of Wednesday brings Ortega’s character back to Nevermore Academy. When asked how she feels about returning after a break, Wednesday Addams says, “like returning to the scene of a crime.” This season also features Lady Gaga and has a ‘darker and more complex’ mission.