Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Name Newborn Son Vaayuv Tej Konidela: Carrying The Spirit Of Lord Hanuman

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej welcomed their baby boy on September 10. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time after their wedding in 2023. Days after welcoming the newborn, they took to their Instagram account to introduce the name of their son.

Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi introduce Vaayuv Tej Konidela

On October 2, on the occasion of Dussehra, Varun Tej took to his Instagram account to share the name of his son, Vaayuv Tej Konidela. The announcement was made via a video, which mentioned that the name "embodies unstoppable force, devotion, courage, and spiritual radiance." It further read, "Carrying the spirit of Lord Hanuman, we introduce our son Vaayuv Tej Konidela."

Varun shared the announcement with the caption, “Our greatest blessing now has a name." Along with the name announcement video, the couple also shared the first glimpse of the newborn. While they hid his face from the camera, his head full of baby hair was visible in the photo. The new mom radiated glow in an orange saree with golden detailing. She teamed the look with statement jewellery. Varun Konidela, on the other hand, donned a white kurta and a white pyjama for the occasion.



When Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi announced the birth of their baby boy

Announcing the arrival of their son, Varun and Lavanya took to Instagram on September 10 and shared an adorable picture. The snap shows Varun gently kissing his wife on the forehead, while Lavanya lovingly cradles the newborn on her lap."Our little man 10.09.2025," they captioned the post.



