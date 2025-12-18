Sandeep Reddy Vanga Cancels Prabhas-Triptii Dimri's New Year Break To Finish Spirit Shoot?

Spirit, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, went on the floors in Hyderabad in November after multiple delays. Now, it has been reported that the director has cancelled the New Year's break of his team to finish a particular schedule of the film. They will conclude the schedule by the first week of January 2026 and will then go on a break. “Spirit kicked off on November 27 in Hyderabad, and the team will shoot till the first week of January before taking a break. The New Year’s break has been called off," a source cited told Mid-Day.

Earlier this month, the shoot of Spirit was halted owing to Prabhas. As per reports, the actor was committed to attend a screening of Baahubali: The Epic in Japan. It seems that because of that break, Vanga has cancelled all the holidays of his team to wrap up a particular schedule early.

The movie is currently falling much behind its scheduled release date. It was announced in 2022 and, since then, has been subject to several controversies, including when Deepika Padukone allegedly walked out after the director denied a strict 8-hour shift.

All about Spirit

Apart from Prabhas and Triptii, the movie also stars Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in the pivotal roles. A few days ago, rumours were rife that Kajol has also joined the star cast, but the makers are yet to confirm the news. South Korean star and The Eternal fame Don Lee is also attached to star in Spirit. Moreover, reports suggest Vanga has requested Prabhas not to make any public appearances once he has begun shooting so that his look as a cop is not leaked. The movie is now eyeing a release date in 2027.