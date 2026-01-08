Updated 8 January 2026 at 15:48 IST
Weekend Binge-watch List: Freedom At Midnight 2, A Thousand Blows 2, Splitsvilla X6, Tehran 3 And More To Web Series On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
From Freedom At Midnight Season 2 and A Thousand Blows Season 2 to Splitsvilla X6, check out the complete list of web series releasing on OTT this weekend.
Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing on OTT this weekend. From Freedom At Midnight Season 2 and A Thousand Blows Season 2 to Splitsvilla X6, the list includes shows from various genres.
Splitsvilla X6
The latest season of the dating reality show Splitsvilla will also stream from this coming week. Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, the show returns on January 9, with new episodes streaming from every Friday to Sunday.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Freedom At Midnight Season 2
The electrifying story of the aftermath of India’s Independence, Freedom At Midnight Season 2, drops on January 9. The partition of India and how the subcontinent's politics shaped up after freedom from the British Raj in 1947 will be explored in the new episodes.
Where to watch: Sony LIV
A Thousand Blows Season 2
Inspired by true stories, the British series features Hezekiah and Sugar Goodson's boxing rivalry in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. A Thousand Blows Season 2 consists of six episodes and will drop all at once on January 9.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Alpha Males Season 4
The new season continues the comedic exploration of masculinity as the men navigate further deconstruction and attempts at reconstruction of their manhood. It will stream on January 9.
Where to watch: Netflix
Tehran Season 3
Featuring Niv Sultan (Tamar), Shaun Toub, Shila Ommi, Hugh Laurie, and Sasson Gabai, the spy thriller's story continues after a cliffhanger ending in Season 2. It will release on January 9.
Where to watch: Apple TV
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6
Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, the sixth season of the controversial reality show will begin this coming weekend. New episodes begin streaming from January 11.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
