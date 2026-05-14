Weekend Binge-Watch List: Good Omens 3, Inspector Avinash 2, The A List And More Web Series On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on OTT, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and JioHotstar. From Inspector Avinash 2 and Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine to Good Omens 3, the list includes intriguing shows from various genres and languages.

Good Omens 3

Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), now Supreme Archangel, seeks Crowley's (David Tennant) help as plans for the Second Coming take a surprising yet dangerous turn. Can the angel and demon reconcile their differences before it's too late? New episodes of the fantasy comedy series premiere on May 14.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The A List

With its focus on the Asian and Pacific diasporas, The A List is a docuseries that explores various individuals in their unique ways and what it means to be Asian in relation to their American identities. It will also feature popular Hollywood actors like Kumail Nanjiani, Sandra Oh and more. Episodes stream from May 14.

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Where to watch: JioHotstar

Inspector Avinash 2

Randeep Hooda returns as the fierce cop Avinash in the second season of Inspector Avinash. New episodes will stream from May 15.

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Where to watch: JioHotstar

Exam

Exam is a 7-episode Tamil-language suspense drama web series, produced by Pushkar and Gayatri of Vikram Vedha fame. It is set for release on May 15.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Rivals 2

Rivals Season 2 premieres on May 15, with the first three episodes dropping on that date and weekly releases to follow. Based on the 1988 novel of the same name by the late, great Dame Jilly Cooper, the show follows an MP locking horns with a TV station owner in the fictional Cotswolds county of Rutshire. This season will have 12 episodes and will release in two parts.

Where to watch: Disney+

Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine

A Money Heist spinoff, Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine, will debut online on May 15. This next chapter focuses on a new master heist set against the backdrop of Seville. Berlin (Pedro Alonso) and his gang return in the series created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato.

Where to watch: Netflix

The WONDERfools

Park Eun-bin, Cha Eun-woo, Choi Dae-hoon and Im Sung-jae feature in this new K-drama, set to release its 8 episodes on May 15. In the show set during the time of widespread apocalyptic beliefs, a group of ordinary and socially awkward residents of Haeseong City unexpectedly gain superpowers after a mysterious incident. Their stories unfold as stakes rise.