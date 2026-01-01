Weekend Binge-watch List: Stranger Things 5 Finale, Haq, Land of Sin, Follow My Voice, More Movies And Web Series To Stream On OTT

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing on OTT this weekend. From Stranger Things S5 Grand Finale and Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's Haq, to Follow My Voice, the list includes titles from various genres and languages.

Stranger Things S5 Grand Finale: The Rightside Up

The finale will revisit themes and locations from Season 1, showing the characters' growth. It will focus on the final battle to defeat Vecna, with Eleven and the group uniting for one last stand, exploring themes of identity (like Will's coming out) and destiny. It will stream on January 1, 2026.

Where to watch: Netflix

Love from 9 to 5

Featuring Ana González Bello, Diego Klein and Martha Reyes Arias, the show follows a hardworking employee and the boss's charming son competing for the CEO position, but romance adds a twist. It will stream on January 1.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Netflix

Run Away

Based on Harlan Coben's novel, the show follows a father who is searching for his missing daughter, but on the way, he uncovers dark family secrets. The show will stream on January 1.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Netflix

Haq

This courtroom drama starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi is inspired by the Shah Bano case. It explores a woman's fight for maintenance and justice after her husband abandons her along with kids. It will stream on January 2.

Where to watch: Netflix

Land of Sin

Starring Krista Kosonen, Mohamed Nour Oklah, and Peter Gantman, the show revolves around a detective who is on a mission to find a missing teenager. It will stream on January 2.

Where to watch: Netflix

After The Quake

Starring Masaki Okada, Ai Hashimoto, and Erika Karata, the drama follows four strangers whose lives intersect over three decades as they confront grief and hope after the 1995 Kobe and 2011 Tohoku quakes and the COVID-19 pandemic. It will release on January 2.

Where to watch: Netflix

Beauty

Starring Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patratelling, the film tells the story of college student Alekhya, who elopes to Hyderabad with her lover Arjun. It will release on January 2.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Follow My Voice

It is a teen romantic drama about a homebound girl who is coping with a health crisis when she connects with a radio host, offering a gentle story of emotional healing and connection through sound.