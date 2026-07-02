Weekend Binge-Watch List: Super Subbu, Pritam & Pedro, Silo Season 3 And More Shows On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing on OTT this weekend. From Super Subbu and Pritam and Pedro to Isakapatnam, the list includes shows from various genres and languages. So if you are yet to plan your weekend, add these web series to your watch list and enjoy your time in the comfort of your home.

Super Subbu

Starring Sundeep Kishan and Mithila Palkar, the series is dubbed a comedy show. The show will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The show is about an unlucky and unmarried young man, Subbu aka Subramanyam Chillukuri Rao, who takes up a job to teach sex education in a remote village in Maakipur. With no prior experience, a lesson plan, and a strong desire to educate the villagers, he soon finds himself navigating a whirlwind of curiosity, chaos, and discussions that often extend beyond four walls. For Subbu, this short-term assignment becomes a life-changing experience! The series marks Mithila's second Telugu project. The show will release on July 2.

Where to watch: Netflix

Human Vapor

A Japanese action thriller series, Human Vapor follows a mysterious man who can transform his body into gas and slip through any barrier. He announces his killings in advance and carries them out, seemingly mocking the authorities as they struggle to close in on him. The crime drama features Shun Oguri, Yu Aoi, Suzu Hirose and Kento Hayashi. The show will release on July 2.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Isakapatnam

Set in a fictional coastal port town between the 1980s and 90s, the series follows a man who is powerful and is facing three major threats. The series stars Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh and Naresh Agastya in lead roles. It will release on July 2.

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Where to watch: Prime Video

Pritam and Pedro

Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani play a cop duo in the upcoming series Pritam and Pedro. While one is a seasoned cop who prefers old-school methods of crime solving, the other is a tech-savvy cop who relies on modern technology for investigations. It will stream on July 3.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Silo Season 3

The show is based on a series of dystopian novels by Hugh Howey, which take place in a future where humankind lives in underground silos with their own social hierarchies. Rebecca Ferguson plays an engineer who becomes entangled in the many conspiracies surrounding the survival and subjugation of humanity. The sci-fi series returns with its season 3. It will stream on July 3.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Muthassi

It is set in the secluded Tulu village on the Kerala-Karnataka border. The series follows a devoted mother whose son begins to transform in terrifying ways. Starring K.P.A.C. Leela, Amith Chakalakkal and Akhila Bhargavan, the show will stream on July 3.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Gurthukosthunnayi

It is a 90s nostalgic Telugu web series starring Viraj Ashwin and Yashashree Rao. Helmed by Winod Gali, the show will stream on July 3.