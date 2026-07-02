Jailer 2 Teaser Out: Rajinikanth As Tiger Muthuvel Pandian Is On The Prowl, To Release On Dussehra
Jailer 2 teaser also offers a glimpse of other characters who have joined the sequel. The film will release on October 15.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Jailer 2 Teaser Out: The makers have finally unveiled the first glimpse of the sequel starring Rajinikanth and even announced the release date amid the buzz of a clash with Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara. The 40-second clip shows Vinayakan issuing a threat with a smirk on his face.
Watch Jailer 2 release date announcement teaser
The 40-second clip opens up with Vinayakan issuing a threat, saying, "You can't be at peace after killing me. There's a big world behind me, Jailer! This is a huge network. You won't know who is coming (for you), when and how. Your life will turn into hell." In the next frame, we see Rajinikanth arriving in style.
The teaser also offers a glimpse of other characters who have joined the sequel. However, they brilliantly saved their full appearance for the next teaser, leaving the fans eager.
The teaser also revealed that the film will hit the theatres on October 15, in the Dussehra week.
Advertisement
Also Read: Richa Chadha Supports Dia Mirza Amid Backlash Over Her Son's Caution Against Plastic Use, Says ‘She Inspired Me To Gift Trees...’
Earlier in April, Rajinikanth wrapped the shooting of 'Jailer 2', bringing a much-awaited update to fans. Sun Pictures took to X to share pictures that appear to be from the film set. The images show the team celebrating the occasion with a cake-cutting ceremony attended by the cast and crew. Along with the pictures, the makers added a caption that read, "Alapparai Kelappurom, Thalaivaru Nerandharam! It's a wrap for #Jailer2."
Advertisement
All about Jailer 2
Helmed by Nelson Dilpkumar, the film has triggered huge expectations among the fans. The sequel follows the success of the original Jailer, which performed strongly at the box office. Besides, Rajini, the film also stars Vidya Balan, S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Anna Rajan, Jatin Sarna and Suraj Venjaramoodu.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.