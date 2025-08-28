Updated 28 August 2025 at 15:13 IST
Weekend Binge-watch List: The Great Indian Kapil Show, The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 E8, My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 And More Web Series On Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar
From Upload Season 4 and Two Graves to The Great Indina Kapil Sharma Show, The Summer I Turned Pretty s3 new episodes, check out the complete list of web series releasing this weekend on OTT.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, JioHotstar and ZEE5, among others. From Upload Season 4 and Two Graves to Trade Up, My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2, the list includes web shows from various genres that you can binge this weekend.
Web shows to watch this weekend
Upload Season 4
Upload completes with an explosive conclusion! In the four-part series finale event, sentient AI rapidly turns evil, threatening to wipe out Lakeview (and the world!). On top of greedy executives, lingering mysteries, plus heartbreak in VR and IRL, our characters are tested like never before. The only way they can get through it all and save humanity from deletion is by teaming up one last time. The show will stream on August 25.
Where to watch: Prime Video
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf
The action thriller series is based on characters from the 2018 novel The Terminal List by Jack Carr. It serves as a prequel to The Terminal List, in which the story follows Ben Edwards throughout his journey as a Navy SEAL to the CIA, delving into the darker side of warfare and its human cost. The show will stream on August 27.
Where to watch: Prime Video
My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2
When a tragedy disrupts her life, a teen moves in with her guardian's big family in a small town and learns new lessons about love, hope and friendship. Starring Nikki Rodriguez, Sarah Rafferty, and Marc Blucas, the second instalment will stream on August 28.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 28
Two Graves
When the disappearance of two teen girls shocks a quiet coastal town, a bereft grandmother risks everything to uncover the truth and seek revenge. The series will stream on August 29.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 28
Also Read: Hridayapoorvam X Review: Is Mohanlal-Malavika Mohanan’s Family Entertainer The Perfect Onam Release? Netizens Share Positive Response
Half CA Season 2
Two CA Aspirants from two different ends of the spectrum of the course, Archie and Niraj embark on the journey of one of the toughest courses and face the obstacles it has to offer.
Where to watch: MX Player
Release date: August 27
Shipwreck Hunters Australia Season 2
A daring group of divers and underwater filmmakers team up with skilled maritime archaeologists to uncover hidden shipwreck secrets along Western Australia’s vast coastline. Driven by a passionate pirate captain, their missions blend fresh discoveries with historical records, creating a thrilling journey into the mysterious past of one of the world’s most breathtaking locations.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: August 27
Shodha
After his wife vanishes following a deadly accident, Rohith reports her missing. When police find her, he insists the woman isn't really his wife.
Where to watch: Zee5
Release Date: August 29
Trade Up
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: August 31
Shows which will have new episodes coming in are:
The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show
Where to watch: Netflix
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3
Where to watch: Prime Video
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 28 August 2025 at 15:13 IST