Weekend Binge-watch List: The Great Indian Kapil Show, The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 E8, My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 And More Web Series On Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar | Image: X

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, JioHotstar and ZEE5, among others. From Upload Season 4 and Two Graves to Trade Up, My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2, the list includes web shows from various genres that you can binge this weekend.

Web shows to watch this weekend

Upload Season 4

Upload completes with an explosive conclusion! In the four-part series finale event, sentient AI rapidly turns evil, threatening to wipe out Lakeview (and the world!). On top of greedy executives, lingering mysteries, plus heartbreak in VR and IRL, our characters are tested like never before. The only way they can get through it all and save humanity from deletion is by teaming up one last time. The show will stream on August 25.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

The action thriller series is based on characters from the 2018 novel The Terminal List by Jack Carr. It serves as a prequel to The Terminal List, in which the story follows Ben Edwards throughout his journey as a Navy SEAL to the CIA, delving into the darker side of warfare and its human cost. The show will stream on August 27.

Where to watch: Prime Video

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2

When a tragedy disrupts her life, a teen moves in with her guardian's big family in a small town and learns new lessons about love, hope and friendship. Starring Nikki Rodriguez, Sarah Rafferty, and Marc Blucas, the second instalment will stream on August 28.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: August 28

Two Graves

When the disappearance of two teen girls shocks a quiet coastal town, a bereft grandmother risks everything to uncover the truth and seek revenge. The series will stream on August 29.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: August 28

Half CA Season 2

Two CA Aspirants from two different ends of the spectrum of the course, Archie and Niraj embark on the journey of one of the toughest courses and face the obstacles it has to offer.

Where to watch: MX Player

Release date: August 27

Shipwreck Hunters Australia Season 2

A daring group of divers and underwater filmmakers team up with skilled maritime archaeologists to uncover hidden shipwreck secrets along Western Australia’s vast coastline. Driven by a passionate pirate captain, their missions blend fresh discoveries with historical records, creating a thrilling journey into the mysterious past of one of the world’s most breathtaking locations.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: August 27

Shodha

After his wife vanishes following a deadly accident, Rohith reports her missing. When police find her, he insists the woman isn't really his wife.

Where to watch: Zee5

Release Date: August 29

Trade Up

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: August 31

Shows which will have new episodes coming in are:

The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show

Where to watch: Netflix

The Summer I Turned Pretty S3