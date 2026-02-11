We’ve Become A Very Touchy Nation: Manoj Bajpayee Reacts To Ghooskhor Pandat Title Controversy

Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat has been at the centre of scrutiny with people trolling the title. It was followed by multiple FIRs against the makers and streaming giant Netflix. After facing extreme backlash, Netflix informed the Delhi High Court about the title change. Now, Manoj Bajpayee has reacted to the streaming giant's decision and called the controversy around the movie unnecessary.

(A still from Ghooskhor Pandat teaser | Image: Netflix)

Manoj Bajpayee's take on Ghooskhor Pandat title controversy

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Manoj said India has become a "very touchy nation" and added that people are on the brink of getting personal at the drop of a hat. “We’ve become a very touchy nation. We are always on the brink, ready to blow our fuse and get personal and abusive at the drop of a hat. The title is being taken care of," he was quoted as saying.

Delhi High Court rejects ban plea

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court dismissed the petition seeking a ban on the release of the film. The decision was announced after Netflix informed the court that they had decided to change the name of the movie and would adopt an alternate title that better reflects the film's narrative and intent.

Ghooskhor Pandat title controversy

The controversy centred on the title 'Ghooskhor Pandat', which roughly translates to "Corrupt Pandit," with "Pandat" commonly associated with a Brahmin surname. Critics argued that this could perpetuate stereotypes and harm the community's sentiments. The writ petition was filed seeking to restrain the release of the Netflix film on the ground that its earlier title was defamatory and communally offensive. Filed through Advocate Vineet Jindal, the plea sought directions to the authorities to intervene and stay the streaming of the film, along with other consequential reliefs.

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shraddha Das, Divya Dutta, Saqib Saleem and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.