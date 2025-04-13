Good Bad Ugly Screening In Chennai Theatre Turns Tragic As Light Falls On A Young Boy, Here's What Happened Next

Good Bad Ugly, headlined by Ajith Kumar, hit the big screens on April 10 and opened to a fan frenzy. The action-entertainer has been drawing crowds to houseful shows in Tamil Nadu. Amid the thunderous response to the movie, a screening of the movie at a Chennai theatre met with an unfortunate accident involving a minor, as per reports.

Good Bad Ugly screening halted in Chennai?

As per a report in Thanthi TV, a screening of Ajith's Good Bad Ugly at the Vettri Theatres on April 12 was halted in between the show. This was preceded by a disco light, adorned to celebrate the release of the film, which came loose and fell, striking a young child. The young child started crying and screaming as he was hurt.



Family and relatives of the child got into a heated argument with the theatre management and raised questions about the security concerns in the hall. However, as per reports, both parties came to a consensus, and the screening resumed after 30 minutes. The matter was even brought to the Chromepet police officials, who launched a probe into the mishap. The accident left several cine-goers shocked, and chaos ensued at the venue. The theatre owners are yet to issue a public statement clarifying the reports.

When Good Bad Ugly promotions took an unfortunate turn

The incident at the Good Bad Ugly screening comes days after a pre-release event of the movie turned life-threatening. To celebrate the release of the film, enthusiastic fans of Ajith installed "the world's biggest cutout" of the actor outside a theatre in Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu. However, before the cutout could be completed, the iron structure used to build its base collapsed. A video of the cutout and the iron structure holding it falling has gone viral on social media.

Chaos ensued as workers and fans who had gathered to build the structure ran for their lives. While no injuries were reported, a huge tragedy was averted.



