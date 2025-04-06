What To Watch On OTT (April 7 To April 13): From Chhaava, Chhorii 2 To Black Mirror, Movies & Web Series Releasing This Week

Movies-Web Series Releases On OTT: Time flies like a skyrocket and we have already entered the second week of April. And so we are here with a list that includes a bunch of movies and web series releasing this weekend that can easily get you engaged all along. From Chhorii 2, Chhaava and Persusu to the much-awaited season 6 of Legend Of Hanuman, Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and SonyLIV are set to release all the titles that will bouge your interest on binge.

Perusu

The story follows two brothers who realise their father isn’t entirely gone after his death. As they arrange his funeral, unexpected chaos unfolds, pushing them to face their tense relationship with him. This Tamil comedy stars Vaibhav Reddy, Chandini Tamilarasan, Redin Kingsley, Bala Saravanan, and Sunil Reddy in major roles.

Release date: April 11, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Black Mirror Season 7

The British anthology television series returns with a new season featuring a darker and more intense storyline. Key roles are played by Peter Capaldi, Paul Giamatti, Jimmi Simpson, Michele Austin, Harriet Walter, Rashida Jones, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Release Date: April 10, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Chhorii 2

The film tells the story of a woman determined to save her daughter from superstitious rituals while also standing up against social injustices. It features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saurabh Goyal, Soha Ali Khan, Pallavi Patil, and Gashmeer Mahajani in key roles.

Release Date: April 11

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Legend Of Hanuman Season 6

The popular animated series returns this Ram Navami with a brand new season. The previous one came out in October last year. Announcing the news on social media, the OTT platform shared, “Laaye Sanjivan Lakhan Jiyaaye”, Hanuman phir beda paar lagaye 🏔️🙏🏼 All Episodes of #TheLegendOfHanuman Season 6 streaming from 11th April only on #JioHotstar #TheLegendOfHanumanOnJioHotstar."

Release Date: April 11, 2025

Where to watch: Jiohotstar

Pravinkoodu Shappu

The story revolves around a murder that takes place inside a shop, setting off a series of hilarious events during the investigation. The Malayalam film stars Basil Joseph, Chandini Sreedharan, Soubin Shahir, Shivajith Padmanabhan, Jyothika Krish, and Chemban Vinod in key roles.

Release Date: April 11, 2025

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Kingston

The story follows a brave sea smuggler who sails into the waters near his village, long believed to be cursed by paranormal forces. Determined to lift the curse, he sets out to restore hope to his struggling community. The Tamil horror film stars GV Prakash, Divyabharathi, Sabumon Abdusamad, Elango Kumaravel, and Chetan in key roles.

Release Date: April 13

Where to watch: Zee5

Balveer Season 5

Baalveer loses control during a fierce fight with his father, but his journey is not over yet. A new and dangerous enemy has emerged, determined to destroy him. The fate of the world now pushes Baalveer to confront his toughest opponent so far.

Release Date: April 7, 2025

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Chhaava

After Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's death, the Mughals pushed to expand into the Deccan, where they encountered his brave son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Shivaji Sawant’s novel Chhaava tells the story of Sambhaji Maharaj, who fearlessly resisted Aurangzeb but was eventually betrayed.

Release Date: April 11, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Doctor Who Season 2

Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) and The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) lead viewers on an exciting journey as they attempt to bring Belinda back to Earth. But a mysterious force blocks their return, forcing the time-travelling TARDIS team to face deadlier threats, stronger enemies, and darker dangers than ever before.

Release date: April 12

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Hacks Season 4

Conflicts arise as Jean Smart’s Deborah and Hannah Einbinder’s Ava work to launch their late-night show and make history.