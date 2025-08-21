When Is The Finale Of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3? Conrad's Wrecked Confession To Belly In Latest Episode Sparks Excitement | Image: X

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Are you Team Conrad, Team Jeremiah or Team anti-Belly? No matter which squad you back for, Belly’s love triangle is indeed getting complicated by every passing episode. For the spoilers, in the latest episode released on August 20, Conrad (Christopher Briney) confessed his feelings to Belly just three days before her wedding to Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Now, the fandom of the Prime Video show is dying to know which Fisher boy is endgame, jelly or bonrad? Here’s when viewers can expect the finale.

When is the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 coming?

We'll Always Have Summer has now crossed its midpoint with episode 7, and the love triangle is more intense than ever, with a cliffhanger.

As reported by Deadline, the popular coming-of-age series on Amazon Prime attracted more than 25 million viewers worldwide in the first week of its third and final season. This marks a threefold increase compared to its debut season in 2022.

The final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty will premiere on September 17, 2025, at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video. The remaining release schedule for Season 3 is as follows:

Episode 8: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Episode 9: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Episode 10: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Episode 11 (Finale): Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Fans who once argued over which Fisher brother, Conrad (Christopher Briney) or Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), Belly Conklin (played by Lola Tung) should choose. Now, many are questioning if she even deserves the choice at all. With the latest episode showing Belly brushing aside Conrad’s “be with me,” online discussions have grown under the hashtag “team anti-Belly.”