When Is The Finale Of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3? Conrad's Wrecked Confession To Belly In Latest Episode Sparks Excitement

Updated 21 August 2025 at 13:36 IST
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Are you Team Conrad, Team Jeremiah or Team anti-Belly? No matter which squad you back for, Belly’s love triangle is indeed getting complicated by every passing episode. For the spoilers, in the latest episode released on August 20, Conrad (Christopher Briney) confessed his feelings to Belly just three days before her wedding to Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Now, the fandom of the Prime Video show is dying to know which Fisher boy is endgame, jelly or bonrad? Here’s when viewers can expect the finale.
We'll Always Have Summer has now crossed its midpoint with episode 7, and the love triangle is more intense than ever, with a cliffhanger.
As reported by Deadline, the popular coming-of-age series on Amazon Prime attracted more than 25 million viewers worldwide in the first week of its third and final season. This marks a threefold increase compared to its debut season in 2022.
The final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty will premiere on September 17, 2025, at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video. The remaining release schedule for Season 3 is as follows:
Episode 8: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Episode 9: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Episode 10: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Episode 11 (Finale): Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Fans who once argued over which Fisher brother, Conrad (Christopher Briney) or Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), Belly Conklin (played by Lola Tung) should choose. Now, many are questioning if she even deserves the choice at all. With the latest episode showing Belly brushing aside Conrad’s “be with me,” online discussions have grown under the hashtag “team anti-Belly.”
Also Read: Alia Bhatt Massively Trolled For 'Drugs Free Bharat' Campaign, Netizens Remind Her Of Ranbir Kapoor's Confession: She Should Tell Her Husband First
For those not in the know, Jenny Han's young adult romance is based on the premise that Belly is desperately enamoured by the brothers Conrad and Jeremiah, who are the sons of her mother's late best friend Susannah. As per the books, the protagonist does choose one brother at the end, but that will only be revealed on September 17 when the finale airs.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 21 August 2025 at 13:22 IST