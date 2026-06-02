Why Jameel Khan Feels OTT Is A Boon For 'Serious Actors And Filmmakers'
Gullak actor Jameel Khan opened up about how OTT storytelling has changed the kind of characters writers are now creating for actors in an exclusive interview with Republic.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Jameel Khan is a veteran actor who has played several iconic roles in hit films, such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Tiger Zinda Hai, Baby and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. Despite being in the industry for over around two decades, he became a household name in 2019 with his hit OTT show Gullak. As the web series is all set for the premiere of its fifth season on June 5, the actor spoke to Republic and shared the advantages of working with OTT platforms as a creative individual. He further detailed how the platform provides an opportunity for "serious actors, writers and directors".
OTT has been a boon to serious actors: Jameel Khan
In an interview with Republic, Jameel Khan opened up about how OTT storytelling has changed the kind of characters writers are now creating for actors. He called OTT "boon" for serious actors, directors, writers and for all those who got the opportunity to "sink more of their teeth into the content, into the creation".
"It's a genre which is, I think, doing very well and I hope it continues to as it lends itself inherently to work which is not restrained by time. By time, I mean a film which is one and a half, two hours, three hours, whatever. In OTT, you can go to 10 hours, 20 hours, whatever, without obviously stretching it so much that the audience gets bored. So yeah, it is in a fixed format of so many minutes, or so many hours and in those many hours, the creators can flesh out characters, scenes, emotions, relationships, everything they can nicely and in depth. So that's the advantage of this (OTT) platform.
Also Read: Thought Gullak Was A Version Of Television: Jameel Khan Admits He Wasn't 'Very Kicked' About Doing The Show Initially | Exclusive
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Jameel Khan credits the OTT show Gullak for recognition
During the same interview, Jameel shared that Gullak is "a very important" part of his life as it gave him what his hit films couldn't. "This show has given me what films nothing ever gave me before in terms of the audience response, the reach that it has had among the masses, and the way it has touched people's hearts is something that I haven't experienced before with other films which have done exceedingly well. The audience connects, and the love and respect that I've got out of Gullak hasn't given me that before," he told us.
Jameel Khan is a veteran actor who has been in the industry for over two decades. He started his acting career with the 1999 hit film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and went on to do movies, such as Chalte Chalte, Cheeni Kum, Gangs of Wasseypur, Baby and Srikanth, among others.
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Apart from movies, he has also been part of web series, including Gullak, Bada Naam Karenge, Mandala Murders and Taskaree. Next, he will be seen in the fifth season of Gullak, which will stream on SonyLIV on June 5.
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