You Season 5: What To Expect From Penn Badgley Starrer, Know New Cast And More About Netflix's Psychological Thriller | Image: X

You Season 5: This psychological thriller has bagged fans on edge with Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) bloody love obsession for 4 seasons and eagerly awaits its final season. Whether you're planning to watch the last season of the Netflix hit series, here’s what you need to know.

When and where to watch You Season 5?

Netflix plans to release the much-anticipated series on April 24, 2025. The platform unveiled an intriguing poster for the final season on X (formerly Twitter), sparking excitement among fans. The post read, "if those glass walls could talk… Joe Goldberg returns for the fifth and final season of YOU, premiering April 24th."

What to expect from You Season 5?

The series, based on Caroline Kepnes' novel, follows Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager in New York City. It delves into the consequences of Joe's obsessive infatuation with the women he desires. His fixation leads him to remove anyone who poses a threat or becomes an obstacle to his pursuits.

Cast and crew of You Season 5

The new season brings back Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, joined by Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood-Goldberg, Madeline Brewer as Bronte, Griffin Matthews as Teddy Lockwood, Natasha Behnam as Dominique, and Tom Francis as Clayton. Michael Foley and Justin W Lo serve as showrunners. You Season 5 is produced by Berlanti Productions, Alloy Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television.

Is season 5 the last one of You?