Yuzvendra Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend RJ Mahvash Makes Her Acting Debut With Series Pyar Paisa Profit | WATCH

RJ Mahvash has been in the news since the whole drama around cricketer Yuzvinder Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce started doing the rounds. She was seen cheering for the cricketer in the stands and posting encouraging posts on her social media. However, this time she is in the news for making her acting debut with a web series, Pyar Paisa Profit.

RJ Mahvash to feature in Pyar Paisa Profit

Mahvash, who is an RJ, film producer, content creator and author, is all set to add another feather in her hat. She is set to make her acting debut with Pyar Paisa Profit, alongside Mihir Ahuja. It is a youth-centric show based on the novel by Durjoy Datta, Now That You’re Rich… Let’s Fall In Love. On Monday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the series that revolves around Mihir's character, a middle-class boy, who bags a high-paying job in Mumbai, but will he be able to retain "success ke obsession mein"? In the show, Mahvash plays his love interest.

The official Instagram page of MXPlayer shared the trailer with the caption, "Ye success ke liye kuch bhi karenge! kyuki stake pe hai pyar, पैसा aur p₹ofit. #PyarPaisaProfit releasing 7 May for FREE on Amazon MX Player!"

A part of the official synopsis of the show under YouTube reads, "In a city that rewards speed over soul, he must decide: protect the hollow, glossy life he’s built, or risk it all for something real. Will money be the end of him or love show him the real profit? "