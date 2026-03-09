Zootopia 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Record-Breaking Buddy Cop Crime Movie Online

Zootopia 2 is a record-breaking Disney animated sequel released on November 26, 2025. Helmed by Jared Bush, this buddy cop crime movie features detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde investigating a mysterious reptile.

The film received positive reviews from critics and has grossed $1.861 billion worldwide. This success made it the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time, the ninth-highest-grossing film overall, and the second-highest-grossing film of 2025. It also won the Best Animated Feature award at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. After being absolutely bonkers in theatres, Zootopia 2 is all set to make its OTT debut.

When and where to watch Zootopia 2?

Zootopia 2 is now ready for its digital premiere. OTT giant JioHotstar has scheduled the film for release on March 13.

The streaming platform shared the trailer and wrote, "Wake up, Hopps and Wilde stans, the dream team is back! Zootopia 2 is coming home to Disney+ on March 11." In India, audiences can watch the film on JioHotstar.

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the latest film serves as the direct sequel to the first instalment that made waves worldwide in 2016. Zootopia 2 brings back Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps and Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde, who now work as official partners at the Zootopia Police Department (ZPD). During a raid on a smuggling ring, they discover that a snake, Gary De'Snake (Ke Huy Quan), may be involved. As they follow him, they realise that a much bigger crisis awaits them, as a family of lynxes plans to expand Tundratown.

In the Hindi version, Shraddha Kapoor lends her voice to the character of Judy Hopps, a rabbit police officer. The film also performed well in Hindi.