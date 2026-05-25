Padma Awards 2026 Live: Dharmendra And Satish Shah To Be Honoured Posthumously, Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony To Begin Shortly
Padma Awards 2026 Live: The Padma Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital today. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the prestigious civilian honours upon the recipients.
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Padma Awards 2026 Updates: Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz., art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.
Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. Padma Awards 2026 is scheduled to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 25, where President Droupadi Murmu will confer the prestigious civilian honours upon the recipients.
Live Blog
Padma Award 2026 Winners: Veteran actor Dharmendra will be conferred with the Padma Vibushan posthumously. The actor breathed his last at the age of 89 on November 24, 2025. He remains one of the most legendary Indian cinema actors and has left a lasting mark on Bollywood. As per reports, the actor-politician's wife, Hema Malini, will be receiving the Padma Vibhushan on his behalf.
Other honourees from the world of entertainment are Malayalam actor Mammooty, who will receive the Padma Bhushan. Ace Bollywood playback singer, Alka Yagnik, will be conferred with the Padma Bhushan. R Madhavan, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Late Satish Shah will be honoured with the Padma Shri.
Padma Awards 2026: What Does 'Padma' Mean?
Padma is a Sanskrit word for Lotus, which is the national flower of India. It holds deep symbolic meaning, representing purity, beauty, and celestial grace.
Padma Awards 2026: Full Winners List
Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan, late Piyush Pandey, late Dharmendra, late Satish Shah and Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee will be receiving the top civilian honours in the field of entertainment today.
Also Read: Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, Mammootty, Rohit Sharma, Alka Yagnik Among Winners; Check Complete List
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Padma Awards 2026: Hema Malini to receive Padma Vibhushan on Dharmendra's behalf
Veteran actor Dharmendra will be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the highest Padma award honour, at the ceremony scheduled to be held at Rashtriyapati Bhavan today. As per reports, his wife Hema Malini will be receiving the honour on his behalf.
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