Padma Awards 2026 Live: Dharmendra And Satish Shah To Be Honoured Posthumously, Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony To Begin Shortly

Padma Awards 2026 Live | Image: Republic

Padma Awards 2026 Updates: Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz., art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Padma Awards ceremony will be held today from 5 am | Image: X





Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. Padma Awards 2026 is scheduled to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 25, where President Droupadi Murmu will confer the prestigious civilian honours upon the recipients.