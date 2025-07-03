Deepika Padukone's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Is Not That Big A Deal, Priyanka Chopra And Aishwarya Rai Can Get It Too - Here's How

Deepika Padukone, Emily Blunt, Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, Rachel McAdams, Rami Malek, Demi Moore are among 35 global stars who will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The inductees were selected across five categories: motion pictures, television, live theater and live performance, recording and sports entertainment. The Walk of Fame is located on Hollywood Boulevard from Gower to La Brea and on Vine Street from Sunset to Yucca.

Deepika Padukone will get a star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame | Image: X

Although receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame is considered an honour, it may be subject to debate. Firstly, anyone, including a fan, the management team of the celebrity, or a production house can nominate them for this. The Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce then selects the inductees for specific year, which in Deepika's case is the 'Class of 2026'. Secondly, the celebrity has to pay a "sponsorship fee" of $85,000 (approximately ₹72 lakh) for creation and installation of the star, as well as for the maintenance of the Walk of Fame.

Walk of Fame is located on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles | Image: X

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is arguably not more than a tourist attraction in Los Angeles, US, the heart of Hollywood. It has also been established that the "star" is also not awarded on merit, talent and popularity. At one point in time, after the Hollywood Walk of Fame was conceived in 1953, getting a star was considered a "big deal" and a mark of respect, but there are currently over 2700 of these plaques on the Boulevard.

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone in XXX: Return Of The Xander Cage

As Deepika was awarded a star on the Walk Of Fame, many on social media pitted her against more or equally popular global stars from India like Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai, who have also done more work in the West than Deepika.

But, as mentioned, the star is "bought" and as Leron Gubler, the president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, said, "The Walk of Fame was created to generate publicity".