Pawan Kalyan OG: Telangana Supreme Court Refuses to Allow Ticket Price Hike Despite CM Reddy’s Nod

Telugu superstar and politician Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film, OG, is grabbing all the headlines before its theatrical release. Recently, the film was in the news as theatres in the US and Canada were canceling the shows due to the content not reaching to them on time. According to the latest reports, the film has now landed in legal issues in Telangana, where the High Court has refused to allow the makers to hike the prices of the ticket, despite the move being endorsed by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s government.

According to an article on Moneycontrol.com, a petition by Mahesh Yadav opposing the state’s approval of premium ticket rates for OG started the chain of events, following which the High Court intervened and put the order on hold. The move has left theatre owners and audiences scratching their heads, with the matter now set for its next hearing on October 9.



Under the suspended strategy, premiere tickets had been set at Rs. 800, with single-screen shows priced at Rs. 277 and multiplex screenings at Rs. 445.

Directed by Sujeeth, OG is definitely one of the most-awaited Telugu releases of the year. The film is being produced by D. V. V. Danayya under DVV Entertainment, and stars Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Mohan, Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.