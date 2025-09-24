Updated 24 September 2025 at 19:29 IST
Pawan Kalyan OG: Telangana Supreme Court Refuses to Allow Ticket Price Hike Despite CM Reddy’s Nod
Pawan Kalyan’s OG faces legal trouble in Telangana as HC halts ticket price hike. Fans await Sept 25 release amid confusion over advance bookings.
Telugu superstar and politician Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film, OG, is grabbing all the headlines before its theatrical release. Recently, the film was in the news as theatres in the US and Canada were canceling the shows due to the content not reaching to them on time. According to the latest reports, the film has now landed in legal issues in Telangana, where the High Court has refused to allow the makers to hike the prices of the ticket, despite the move being endorsed by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s government.
According to an article on Moneycontrol.com, a petition by Mahesh Yadav opposing the state’s approval of premium ticket rates for OG started the chain of events, following which the High Court intervened and put the order on hold. The move has left theatre owners and audiences scratching their heads, with the matter now set for its next hearing on October 9.
Under the suspended strategy, premiere tickets had been set at Rs. 800, with single-screen shows priced at Rs. 277 and multiplex screenings at Rs. 445.
Directed by Sujeeth, OG is definitely one of the most-awaited Telugu releases of the year. The film is being produced by D. V. V. Danayya under DVV Entertainment, and stars Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Mohan, Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.
Fans of Pawan Kalyan are eagerly waiting for September 25th when the film is supposed to hit the theatres. The advance booking of the movie already seems promising, and it is gearing up to emerge as a massive box-office success upon its release. However, the recent legal confusion around the ticket pricing strategy has left the fans confused about the fate of their bookings.
Published On: 24 September 2025 at 19:29 IST