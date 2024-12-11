PM Modi Shares How Atal Ji-Advani Ji Watched Raj Kapoor's 'Phir Subha Hogi' After Election Defeat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who took out time to meet India’s film industry icon Raj Kapoor's family on late actor's 100th birth anniversary, recalled one incident with the family when former Prime Minister Atal Biharji Vajpayee and BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani went to see a Raj Kapoor's film after losing elections in Delhi during the Jan Sangh era.

Meeting Kapoor's family, PM Modi shared, “I remember the power of his (Raj Kapoor) films… it was the Jan Sangh’s era and it was Delhi’s elections but we lost it. After losing the elections, Advaniji and Atalji asked each other that we lost, what should we do now, then they decided to go for a movie…” PM Modi said.

Recalling the story further, PM Modi said, “Both then went to see a movie, it was Raj Kapoor's movie ‘Phir Subha Hogi’. Two Jan Sangh leaders after losing elections went to watch movie 'Phir Subha Hogi' and today again ‘Phir Subha Hui’. (Yaar, chunav haar gaye, kya karenge, toh chalo movie dekhte hai, toh woh movie dekhne gaye, Raj Kapoor saab ki movie ‘Phir Subha hogi’… Jan Sangh ke do neta parajay ke baad jaatein hai aur movie dekhte hai, 'Phir Subha Hogi' aur aaj 'Phir Subha hui'")