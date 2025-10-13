Pradeep Ranganathan Accidently Reveals the Name of Prabhas’ Next Action Drama With Sita Ramam Director

Tamil actor Pradeep Ranganathan, who is currently busy promoting his film Dude, recently had a slip-up in front of the media.

In a recent event held in Chennai, the star was interacting with the media, and while talking about the producers of his film Mythri Movie Makers, he accidentally revealed the name of their upcoming action drama with Telugu mega star Prabhas to be ‘Fauji', which is to be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi of Sita Ramam fame. Pradeep said, “I don’t know if I can say this or not, but my producers have shown me a few clippings of Prabhas sir’s Fauji. Naveen sir and Ravi sir are among the passionate producers I have ever seen. It will come out, and you will all witness it. What I have seen is extraordinary. Did I make a mistake by revealing?”

While there has been a buzz about the title of Prabhas’ next being ‘Fauji’, the makers have not made any official announcements. But thanks to Pradeep’s slip-up, now Prabhas fans have all the confirmation that they needed. As per reports, a social media star, Imanvi, will be seen as the female lead opposite Prabhas in the film. This will mark her foray into feature films.