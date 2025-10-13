Updated 13 October 2025 at 19:05 IST
Pradeep Ranganathan Accidently Reveals the Name of Prabhas’ Next Action Drama With Sita Ramam Director
Tamil actor Pradeep Ranganathan accidentally confirmed that Prabhas’ next film with Mythri Makers is titled Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The buzz has fans excited as social media star Imanvi reportedly debuts opposite Prabhas, who also gears up for Raja Saab and Spirit.
Tamil actor Pradeep Ranganathan, who is currently busy promoting his film Dude, recently had a slip-up in front of the media.
In a recent event held in Chennai, the star was interacting with the media, and while talking about the producers of his film Mythri Movie Makers, he accidentally revealed the name of their upcoming action drama with Telugu mega star Prabhas to be ‘Fauji', which is to be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi of Sita Ramam fame. Pradeep said, “I don’t know if I can say this or not, but my producers have shown me a few clippings of Prabhas sir’s Fauji. Naveen sir and Ravi sir are among the passionate producers I have ever seen. It will come out, and you will all witness it. What I have seen is extraordinary. Did I make a mistake by revealing?”
While there has been a buzz about the title of Prabhas’ next being ‘Fauji’, the makers have not made any official announcements. But thanks to Pradeep’s slip-up, now Prabhas fans have all the confirmation that they needed. As per reports, a social media star, Imanvi, will be seen as the female lead opposite Prabhas in the film. This will mark her foray into feature films.
Apart from this, the Baahubali actor will be seen in a number of upcoming projects, including horror-comedy Raja Saab, which will release in early 2026. He has also been confirmed for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD
