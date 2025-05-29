Priyanka Chopra Calls Husband Nick Jonas 'Mine' As They Enjoy Romantic Boat Ride In New York, See Dreamy Photo

Updated May 29th 2025, 12:35 IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are giving fans major couple goals once again. Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories to share a romantic snapshot from a serene boat ride, capturing a dreamy, rom-com-like moment between the her and Nick Jonas that has quickly won hearts online.
The photo, likely taken in New York, shows the couple sitting close together on a boat as the city skyline glows behind them. Priyanka is seen in a cozy beige-toned outfit with a Yankees cap, leaning into Nick, who has his arm gently around her.
Dressed in a cream sweatshirt, Nick is seen gazing at Priyanka with a soft, affectionate look a moment that radiates quiet love and warmth.
Adding to the sweetness, Priyanka captioned the photo simply 'Mine' with a heart emoji, a declaration that quickly caught fans’ attention.
The image appears to be from the same outing where Priyanka had earlier shared a tender picture with their daughter Malti, watching the sky and water together.
Priyanka was recently in the news for her stunning appearance at Bvlgari’s “A Night in Sicily” event during a trip to Italy. But this latest post shows a different side of her a quiet moment of love, comfort, and connection with her husband.
From red carpet glamour to heartfelt moments at home, Priyanka and Nick continue to show the world that love, above all, is what truly shines.
