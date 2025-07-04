Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Heads of State BTS Shows Why She Is One Of The Most Bankable Action Stars

Updated 4 July 2025 at 11:40 IST
Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, and Idris Elba starrer Heads of State just hit Amazon Prime and the film has been getting a positive review from the audience so far. A slick action-comedy, Priyanka Chopra has been unanimously praised for her badass action avatar. But ever wondered how much effort goes into perfecting those stylish shots?
The actress recently shared a small video montage of the Heads of State behind the scene where she can be seen performing difficult stunt and action pieces. She wrote, “Don’t try this at home…unless you have @neeshnation 🤣 #HeadsOfState streaming now, on @primevideo”. In the video you can see the dedication Priyanka puts into each scene.
Thanks to this dedication of Priyanka, she has become quite the bankable action star both in Hollywood and even in Bollywood. Her Hollywood projects such as Quantico and Citadel had her doing some serious stunts and in Bollywood too she has shown her action skills in movies such Don 2 and Mary Kom.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 4 July 2025 at 11:40 IST