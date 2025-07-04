Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Heads of State BTS Shows Why She Is One Of The Most Bankable Action Stars

Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, and Idris Elba starrer Heads of State just hit Amazon Prime and the film has been getting a positive review from the audience so far. A slick action-comedy, Priyanka Chopra has been unanimously praised for her badass action avatar. But ever wondered how much effort goes into perfecting those stylish shots?

The actress recently shared a small video montage of the Heads of State behind the scene where she can be seen performing difficult stunt and action pieces. She wrote, “Don’t try this at home…unless you have @neeshnation 🤣 #HeadsOfState streaming now, on @primevideo”. In the video you can see the dedication Priyanka puts into each scene.