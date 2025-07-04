Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 4 July 2025 at 11:40 IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Heads of State BTS Shows Why She Is One Of The Most Bankable Action Stars

Heads of State starring Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, and Idris Elba is now streaming on Prime Video and getting a positive audience response. Priyanka impressed viewers with her intense action scenes and recently shared a BTS video showcasing her dedication to the stunts.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas | Image: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, and Idris Elba starrer Heads of State just hit Amazon Prime and the film has been getting a positive review from the audience so far. A slick action-comedy, Priyanka Chopra has been unanimously praised for her badass action avatar. But ever wondered how much effort goes into perfecting those stylish shots?

Also Read: The Traitors Winner: Uorfi, Nikita's Prize Money Is...

The actress recently shared a small video montage of the Heads of State behind the scene where she can be seen performing difficult stunt and action pieces. She wrote, “Don’t try this at home…unless you have @neeshnation 🤣 #HeadsOfState streaming now, on @primevideo”. In the video you can see the dedication Priyanka puts into each scene.

Also Read: Katy-Orlando Split Is Official 6 Years After Their Engagement

Thanks to this dedication of Priyanka, she has become quite the bankable action star both in Hollywood and even in Bollywood. Her Hollywood projects such as Quantico and Citadel had her doing some serious stunts and in Bollywood too she has shown her action skills in movies such Don 2 and Mary Kom. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 4 July 2025 at 11:40 IST