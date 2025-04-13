'Proud Mama Moment': Natasa Stankovic Dazzles on the Ramp with Agastya Cheering from the Sidelines | Watch

Natasa Stankovic recently made a showstopping appearance at a fashion event, where she dazzled the audience with her confidence and style.

What made her appearance even more special was the presence of her son, Agastya, who proudly cheered her on from the sidelines.

Natasa Stankovic Stunning Ramp Walk

Natasa Stankovic had a showstopping moment as she confidently walked down the ramp in a beautiful black floral dress. What made her appearance truly special was how the dress changed into three different looks, each more stunning than the last.

She started with a long, floor-length gown that flowed beautifully, making her look elegant and graceful. Over the dress, she wore a black sheer velvet coat, which added a touch of drama and mystery as it moved around her like a soft veil.

When she reached the center of the ramp, Natasa made a dramatic move by removing the coat. Underneath, she revealed a strapless black dress with detailed gold floral designs. This look had a high slit, adding a bold and stylish twist to the classic dress. The mix of black and gold gave it a rich, powerful feel.

But the surprises didn’t stop there. As she reached the end of the ramp, she made one last reveal a short black mini dress with a matching train flowing behind her. It was a jaw-dropping moment that left the audience amazed. With each transformation, Natasa showed off her confidence and style, proving she knows how to own the runway.

Natasa Stankovic's Bold Look

For the accessories, Natasa donned a gold choker and gold earrings that came with a layer that went around her head. She styled her hair in waves and completed her showstopper look with a pair of black strappy heels. For the glam, she went with a matte base. She added a sweep of blush on her cheeks for that flush of colour. She also added a bronzer on her face for a sculpted and snatched look. She defined her eyes with a shimmery shade on her eyelids. She further accentuated her eyes with mascara. She finished her look with a glossy pink shade on her lips and highlighter on the high points of her face for some sheen.