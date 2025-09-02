Punjab Floods: Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa, Sonu Sood, Extend Financial Support, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, And Other Celebrities Pray For Victims

Punjab is facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades this year, as swollen rivers and continuous rain reportedly claimed at least 29 lives and forced over 2.56 lakh people from their homes across 12 districts. With villages still under water and many families left homeless, many celebrities, including Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa, Ammy Virk, and Sonu Sood, stepped forward to help the affected people.

Ammy Virk announced that he and his team will support 200 families affected by the floods. “Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter, it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again. May we all come together in whatever way we can to support those in need,” he wrote in a heartfelt post on X.

Diljit Dosanjh adopted 10 flood-affected villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar with the help of NGOs and the local administration. His team shared on Instagram that immediate relief is the current focus, while long-term rebuilding will begin once the water recedes. “Together, we can rebuild,” the message read.

Sonam Bajwa announced that she is donating to organisations working as rescue teams on the ground. She also revealed that the release date of her upcoming film Nikka Zaildar 4 has been postponed because of the floods.

Singer Gippy Grewal has sent truckloads of silage to feed cattle in flood-hit Ajnala, while Karan Aujla is supplying medicines, boats, food, and fodder. Urging fans to come together, he wrote on Instagram: “I and my team stand by Punjab.”

Shehnaaz Gill, known as Punjab ki Beti, joined hands with Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha and sent four carloads of essential relief items from Mumbai to help flood-affected families in Punjab.

Guru Randhawa has also been delivering supplies to the affected regions.

Support is reaching Punjab from outside as well. Actor Sanjay Dutt shared his concern, saying, “The devastation caused by the floods in Punjab is truly heartbreaking. Sending strength and prayers to everyone impacted. I will support in every way I can. May Babaji bless and protect all in Punjab.”

Sonu Sood also comforted the flood victims, saying on his X: “Together with all of you, we will get everyone back on their feet. If you need any kind of help, please don't hesitate to message, we will do our best to reach out and support you in any way we can. Punjab is my soul. Even if it takes everything, I will not back down. We are Punjabis and we do not give up.”