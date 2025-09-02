Samantha Ruth Prabhu Solidifies Romance Rumours With Raj Nidimoru In Latest PDA-filled Post | Watch

Social media interest in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's personal life has heightened ever since she sparked dating rumours with director Raj Nidimoru. The actress has further fuelled the rumours with her latest Instagram post. Samantha, who often shares glimpses of Raj on her social media account, uploaded a reel from her recent Dubai trip. The actress was reportedly accompanied by the filmmaker, and their cute moments sparked conversation among her fans.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans react to her soft launching relationship with Raj Nidimoru

On September 2, Samantha shared a video clip from her trip to Dubai. In the video, she used a montage to create a clip captioned, “What I see”, followed by videos of her captioned, “What you see”, signifying the photos and videos in the gallery of the person's phone who accompanied her. While the actress did not specify or imply so herself, her fans presumed that she went on the trip with Raj.

To further fuel this speculation, Samantha shared a brief clip in which she could be seen holding hands with a man at the airport. In the same montage, she included a shot of the airport wherein a man, resembling Raj, could be seen recording her. Social media users believe that the actress has used the clip to soft-launch her relationship.



A comment on the reel read, “Did she just make her relationship public?” Another user wrote, “When a boy loves more, the glow on the girl's face gets 10x visible” A fan mentioned, “So hum pakka samj le". Samantha's Citadel Hunny Bunny co-star Varun Dhawan also dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu has previously made numerous public appearances with Raj. The actress also co-owns a Pickleball team with him. Despite speculations, the duo has never confirmed their relationship publicly.