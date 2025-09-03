Punjab Floods Lead To Postponement Of Shehnaaz Gill Starrer Ikk Kudi, New Release Date Announced

The release of Shehnaaz Gill's much-awaited Punjabi film 'Ikk Kudi' has been postponed due to the severe floods in Punjab. Heavy rains have left many areas submerged, displacing thousands of people, damaging homes, and destroying crops. The film, which was previously scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 19, will now be released on October 31. Shehnaaz took to her Instagram account to share the news with fans, along with a poster of the film. The statement said that the team had decided to delay the release due to the "unexpected and severe flood situation." It also added that the team will try to stand with the people and help those affected during these "challenging times."

"The entire team of Ikk Kudi has decided to postpone the release of the film to 31st October 2025 due to the unexpected and severe flood situation across several regions of Punjab. We feel it is our responsibility to stand with our people during these challenging times. The Ikk Kudi movie team is in touch with various NGOs and, with God's grace, will do our best to support Punjab. WE STAND WITH PUNJAB," the statement read.