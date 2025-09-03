Bigg Boss 19, Celebrity MasterChef Or Anupamaa, Which TV Show Is Most Lucrative For Gaurav Khanna?

Bigg Boss 19 is shaping up well. After the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan has pulled up those not giving their best to the show. Some housemates have understood what the show demands have shown improvement in their game. Gaurav Khanna of Anupamaa fame was one contestant to look out for initially as he came out as strong personality. However, his game has some what faltered in the second week.

Meanwhile, reports have been doing the rounds speculating on the per episode and the weekly fees of the housemates. Gaurav has emerged as the highest-paid contestant on show, beating singer composer Amaal Malik who has given music to to over 130 songs in the Indian film industry.

Gaurav Khanna placed Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa | Image: Instagram

Gaurav won Celebrity MasterChef this year. He is now locked up in Bigg Boss house and is believed to be charging a staggering ₹17.5 lakh a week for this Bigg Boss 19 stint. Gaurav’s pay works out to around ₹2.5 lakh per day. Meanwhile, Amaal is said to be taking home ₹1.25 lakh a day and around ₹9 lakh a week for staying in the Bigg Boss home.

Gaurav's role as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa was a huge success. He featured in the show between 2021 and 2024 and is said to have earned ₹1.5 lakh per episode. On Celebrity MasterChef, Gaurav reportedly took home ₹2.5 lakh weekly from the show. The show aired 55 episodes in total through ten weeks. Gaurav would have taken home somewhere around ₹25-30 lakh from Celebrity MasterChef throughout the season. He additionally won ₹20 lakh for winning the show.