Punjabi Artist AP Dhillon Reveals Why He Rejects Bollywood Offers, Slams the Industry for Exploiting Singers

Popular Punjabi singer AP Dhillon, who is known for his massive hits, including Brown Munde, Thodi Si Daaru, With You, among others, recently grabbed the headlines for his comments on Bollywood.

During his appearance on a podcast on the YouTube channel SMTV, the singer revealed why he has been rejecting offers from Bollywood. He said, “I'll tell you why I've never done a Bollywood song yet. It's only because I care for my people. It's not about Bollywood. I want to set an example for my people. I told them that I'm happy to do a song for them, but they must first change the way they do business.”

Sharing his experience of many big names in the industry wanting to work with him, he further added, “I don't want to take names, but a couple of huge actors said that they want my music in their film. I made the song; we even had the scene in mind. But they want to own the song, they want the rights to the song, the remix rights, they want to exploit. That's not correct. I told them that until they change this, I can't do a song with them. If I do it, then junior artists will also have to do it, and I don't want them to.”