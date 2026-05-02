Raja Shivaji, The Devil Wears Prada 2 Gets Post-Midnight Shows In Mumbai Amid High Demand

Raja Shivaji and The Devil Wears Prada 2 are receiving a massive response from the audience. Both films performed well at the box office, and owing to the overwhelming response, exhibitors have opened 1 AM and 2 AM shows on weekends in Mumbai.

Raja Shivaji and The Devil Wears Prada 2 get 1 AM and 2 AM shows

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the exhibitors opened the post-midnight shows owing to positive word of mouth. The shows will be screened on May 2 (Saturday) and May 3 (Sunday). On Saturday, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will have a 1:20 AM show at Mumbai’s PVR Oberoi Mall and a 1:10 AM show at PVR C&B Square. There will be more shows at 1:20 AM and 1:40 AM in other theatres in Mumbai. Similar timing will be for Sunday.

As for Raja Shivaji, MovieMax chain has taken the initiative and will screen the show starting at 12:55 AM and will go up to 2:20 AM.

Given the hype, the post-midnight shows will increase in several centres of Maharashtra, other than Mumbai.

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An exhibition source explained, “There’s crazy demand for these two films. However, as there are too many releases, these films are facing capacity issues. Hence, exhibitors have decided to play shows after 12:00 am since the demand is there.”

Raja Shivaji vs The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection day 1

Riteish Deshmukh starrer opened at ₹11.35 crore across 6,192 shows in India. In Marathi, the film earned ₹8 crore and in Hindi, it earned ₹3.35 crore.

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