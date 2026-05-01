Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Despite Mixed Reviews, Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Registers Over ₹10 Cr Opening

Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role if off to a flying start at the Indian box office. Despite receiving mixed reviews from cinegoers and critics alike, the movie remained steady on opening day. After collecting record-breaking advance, the film has breached the ₹10 crore mark on the first day of release.

Raja Shivaji scores bumper opening at the box office

Raja Shivaji hit the big screens on a crowded weekend. The movie's release coincided with the premieres of Ek Din and The Devil Wears Prada 2, both of which were likely formidable competitors. However, the Riteish Deshmukh starrer held fort like none other.

As per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing, Raja Shivaji minted ₹10.82 Cr on day 1. The movie raked in ₹2.72 Cr from the Hindi version and the rest from the original Marathi version. Raja Shivaji collection is likely to see a further uptick from the late-night shows.



Also Read: Here's Why Raja Shivaji Will Have 8-Minute Shorter Runtime In Hindi Than Marathi

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the demand for Raja Shivaji (and The Devil Wears Prada 2) is massive. However, due to many releases, the films are unable to get proper exhibition. On account of the same, some cinema chains have decided to add post-midnight shows for the Marathi film. As a source told the publication, “There’s crazy demand for these two films. However, as there are too many releases, these films are facing capacity issues. Hence, exhibitors have decided to play shows after 12:00 am since the demand is there.”



Also Read: Riteish Indirectly Calls Out Bageshwar Baba’s Remarks On Shivaji Maharaj

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