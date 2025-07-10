Republic World
Updated 10 July 2025 at 10:06 IST

Rajinikanth And Prabhas Score Early Victories Over Hrithik Roshan And Ranveer Singh Ahead Of Coolie Vs War 2, The Raja Saab Vs Dhurandhar Clashes

Independence Day 2025 is set for War 2 Vs Coolie clash. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab will release on December 5.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Coolie will release on Independence Day alongside War 2
Coolie will release on Independence Day alongside War 2 | Image: Republic

Some of the biggest Bollywood vs South clashes are lined up for the latter half of 2025. While Independence Day will see the release of Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani will also take over the screens. The anticipated box office clash is already heating up with a battle over IMAX screens.

Also read: How Baahubali Tapped Into Hindi Audience's Love For South Dubbed Movies

On the other hand, December 5 will see the clash between Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. The teasers of both films have been released to positive reviews. While Prabhas returns to his vintage romantic hero avatar in Maruthi's horror comedy The Raja Saab, Ranveer essays a never-seen-before role of a spy in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. While all eyes are on the two clashes, the South titles may have scored early wins.

Also read: Amid Border 2 Casting Controversy, Diljit Confirms Role In No Entry 2

IMDb's most anticipated movies list out, Prabhas and Rajinikanth rule

IMDb recently released its list of the most anticipated Indian movies coming out between July-December 2025. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie bagged the top spot. “This recognition from IMDb reflects the incredible excitement our fans have shown worldwide,” said Lokesh. “The reunion of legends Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj after 38 years has created magic on screen, and we hope what we’ve created will resonate with audiences and match their expectations,” he added.

IMDb names Coolie as the most anticipated movie of 2025 | Image: X

While War 2 occupied a close second spot in the list of the most anticipated Indian movies releasing in the latter half of 2025, it needs to be acknowledged that Rajinikanth reigns on top with Coolie. Meanwhile, Prabhas' The Raja Saab came in at the third spot and Dhurandhar failed to grab a spot in top 10.

War 2 will release on August 14 and The Raja Saab on December 5 | Image: X

While the Ranveer Singh starrer may stoke anticipation closer to its release on December 5, for now, the buzz remains low. About how the top 10 titles in the list of most anticipated movies in July-December 2025 were determined, IMDb shared, "Among the Indian movies with planned releases for the rest of the year, these titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb customers between January 1, 2025 and July 1, 2025, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide."

Published 10 July 2025 at 09:43 IST