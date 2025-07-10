Rajinikanth And Prabhas Score Early Victories Over Hrithik Roshan And Ranveer Singh Ahead Of Coolie Vs War 2, The Raja Saab Vs Dhurandhar Clashes

Some of the biggest Bollywood vs South clashes are lined up for the latter half of 2025. While Independence Day will see the release of Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani will also take over the screens. The anticipated box office clash is already heating up with a battle over IMAX screens.

On the other hand, December 5 will see the clash between Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. The teasers of both films have been released to positive reviews. While Prabhas returns to his vintage romantic hero avatar in Maruthi's horror comedy The Raja Saab, Ranveer essays a never-seen-before role of a spy in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. While all eyes are on the two clashes, the South titles may have scored early wins.

IMDb's most anticipated movies list out, Prabhas and Rajinikanth rule

IMDb recently released its list of the most anticipated Indian movies coming out between July-December 2025. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie bagged the top spot. “This recognition from IMDb reflects the incredible excitement our fans have shown worldwide,” said Lokesh. “The reunion of legends Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj after 38 years has created magic on screen, and we hope what we’ve created will resonate with audiences and match their expectations,” he added.

IMDb names Coolie as the most anticipated movie of 2025 | Image: X

While War 2 occupied a close second spot in the list of the most anticipated Indian movies releasing in the latter half of 2025, it needs to be acknowledged that Rajinikanth reigns on top with Coolie. Meanwhile, Prabhas' The Raja Saab came in at the third spot and Dhurandhar failed to grab a spot in top 10.

War 2 will release on August 14 and The Raja Saab on December 5 | Image: X