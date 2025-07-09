Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 5: Pankaj Tripathi-Konkona Sen Sharma Starrer Witnesses Rare Growth, Courtesy Tickets Priced At ₹99

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection: The Anurag Basu directorial opened to a positive response from cinegoers and critics alike. However, the good word of mouth did not translate into a positive box office outcome for the movie. After nearly a week of release, the movie, featuring an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal, hit screens on July 4.

Metro In Dino eyes ₹25 crore at the box office

Metro In Dino opened to a decent ₹3.5 crore in India. The film registered some growth over the next two days and wrapped up the first weekend with nearly ₹20 crore in collections. On the first Monday of release, the movie plummeted further.



On Tuesday (July 8), makers of Metro In Dino offered tickets to the film at a discounted price. Cinegoers could enjoy the film at the steal price of just ₹99. This led to a slight growth in collection and the Sara Ali Khan headliner raked in ₹2.9 crore. The 5-day total of the movie stands at ₹22.15 crore. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share that the collection of the movie has been dismal. He wrote, “Week 1 is now headed towards a dismal ₹23.50-24 Cr nett total. With a ₹100 Cr budget (including P&A), the film needs around ₹65 Cr nett from India to break even - an extremely uphill task from here.”

